'Stranger Things' Sweethearts Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Have Glam Date Night At National Television Awards

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's romance is heating up!
The "Stranger Things" duo, who went public with their off-screen relationship last year, had a glamorous date night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. Natalia hit the red carpet in a romantic, sequined gown with a ruched sleeve detail, while Charlie kept it classic in a black suit.
The British actor kept his arm around Natalia on the carpet, and the two looked happy as they presented an award together on stage.
The couple's reunion at the London event comes two days after Natalia hit the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards solo, with co-stars Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery also in attendance.
When asked about Charlie at Sunday's show, the 21-year-old actress kept it light.
"He's alright, I guess. He doesn't mess up our scenes too much!" she joked to Us Weekly. "No, he's great. He's talented, like everybody in the cast."
VIDEO: 'Stranger Things' Stars Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut!
Natalia and Charlie first showed off their romance at the Fashion Awards 2017 in London last December.
Since then, the two have grown more public with their affection. On Jan. 13, Charlie wished his girlfriend a happy 21st birthday in a sweet Instagram post.
"I'm stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it's gonna be great," he captioned a cute, behind-the-scenes pic of Natalie in part.
"P.S - Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight x."