'Stranger Things' Sweethearts Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Have Glam Date Night At National Television Awards

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's romance is heating up!

The "Stranger Things" duo, who went public with their off-screen relationship last year, had a glamorous date night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. Natalia hit the red carpet in a romantic, sequined gown with a ruched sleeve detail, while Charlie kept it classic in a black suit.

The British actor kept his arm around Natalia on the carpet, and the two looked happy as they presented an award together on stage.