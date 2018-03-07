Style Repeater! Kate Middleton Wears The Same Fashionable Maternity Dress!

Kate Middleton is our favorite royal recycler.
The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child, and naturally the budget-savvy royal is swiping maternity styles from her closet that she's worn before. Kate stepped out on Wednesday in a royal blue Seraphine dress with a black empire waistline and a high neckline that is definitely a favorite. The dress, which features a lace top and a flowy bottom, was the perfect pick for Kate's official outing to help open Place2be's new headquarters in London.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge opens the new Place2B Headquarters on March 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Kate first stepped out in the pretty dress on February 1 during her royal visit to Sweden and Norway.
(Left-right) Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway ahead of a lunch at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Hannah McKay/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
So what did Kate do differently the second time around? Not much!
She wore her hair down on Wednesday instead of up in a chignon, and went for slightly lighter makeup. Way to slay the style game, Kate!