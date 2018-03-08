'Suits': Jessica Pearson's Chicago-Set Spinoff Is Officially Happening!

Good news, Suitors, the Jessica Pearson spinoff is a go.
The "Suits" spinoff stars Gina Torres as high powered attorney Jessica Pearson.
Jessica will be adjusting to Chicago politics in the spinoff, which USA announced the pickup of on Thursday. In last year's mid-season finale, the top lawyer left NYC to head to Chicago.
Fans will learn more about her new Chicago life on April 25, in the "Suits" Season 7 finale.
The show is written by Executive Producer and "Suits" creator, Aaron Korsh, and fellow EP and showrunner Daniel Arkin.
"It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on 'Suits' for six years. Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," Korsh said in a statement. "I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson's journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and 'Suits' – but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise."
Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson in 'Suits' (USA)
"Suits" is continuing into an eighth season, and while Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams are departing, Katherine Heigl recently joined the show as Samantha Wheeler.
-- Jolie Lash