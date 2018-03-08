'Suits': Jessica Pearson's Chicago-Set Spinoff Is Officially Happening!

Fans will learn more about her new Chicago life on April 25, in the "Suits" Season 7 finale.

The show is written by Executive Producer and "Suits" creator, Aaron Korsh, and fellow EP and showrunner Daniel Arkin.

"It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on 'Suits' for six years. Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," Korsh said in a statement. "I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson's journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and 'Suits' – but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise."