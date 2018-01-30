'Suits' Renewed For Season 8 But Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle Won't Return — See Patrick's Mike Ross Farewell Post

"Hi Earth. I'm sorry this has taken so long. The powers that be asked for silence and I wanted to respect that process. But now I'm free to say that, yes, this will be my last season of Suits. The last 7 years have been life changing. And playing a character that so many people all over the world have connected with has been one of the great honors of my life. Together we grew this misdirected brilliant pothead into a confident and capable man seeing all of his wildest dreams come true. Thank you for the wild ride. It's one I will never forget. Suits still very much remains and I look forward to seeing how it all unfolds. #darvey4life Lots of love and see you down the road.

Mike and Rachel's romantic future has been in question for months, given the fact that Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry this spring at St George Chapel in England. Given Markle's exit from the show, it was unclear whether Patrick's character would continue without his leading lady or if he'd also leave the show.