'Suits' Renewed For Season 8 But Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle Won't Return — See Patrick's Mike Ross Farewell Post

It's time to say goodbye to Mike Ross!
USA announced Tuesday that "Suits" will been renewed for Season 8, but Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle will not be a part of the cast. Patrick, who played the lovable and crusading faux lawyer turned real legal Mike Ross, and Meghan, the paralegal superstar turned lawyer, carried on an incredible romance throughout the show — and they'll definitely be missed.
Patrick J. Adams as Mike and Meghan Markle as Rachel in 'Suits' (USA)
Audiences also loved Mike Ross for the way he offset Gabriel Macht's ruthless yet sometimes giving character, Harvey Specter. Patrick gave his official farewell to Mike Ross in a touching Instagram post he titled, "State of the union."
"Hi Earth. I'm sorry this has taken so long. The powers that be asked for silence and I wanted to respect that process. But now I'm free to say that, yes, this will be my last season of Suits. The last 7 years have been life changing. And playing a character that so many people all over the world have connected with has been one of the great honors of my life. Together we grew this misdirected brilliant pothead into a confident and capable man seeing all of his wildest dreams come true. Thank you for the wild ride. It's one I will never forget. Suits still very much remains and I look forward to seeing how it all unfolds. #darvey4life Lots of love and see you down the road.
Mike and Rachel's romantic future has been in question for months, given the fact that Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry this spring at St George Chapel in England. Given Markle's exit from the show, it was unclear whether Patrick's character would continue without his leading lady or if he'd also leave the show.
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in 'Suits' (USA)
"I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the "Suits" family, and we wish them well in their days to come," Aaron Korsh, creator and executive producer of "Suits" said.
"Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast – Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé –who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money."