Sylvester Stallone Teases Fans With A Fake 'Creed II' Poster

Sly Stallone knows how to keep fans on their toes!
The actor shared an image on Instagram on Sunday, that at first glance appears to be a new poster for "Creed II."
But one look at the caption gives him away!
"Fight time ..FANPOSTER!!! Not official #creed 2 #healthylifestyle #rockybalboa1976," the caption reads.
"Creed II" is set to star Sly as Rocky, Michale B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson, Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu as Vitor Drago.
"Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned light-heavyweight Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago," reads the IMDb description for the film.
"Creed II" is set to hit theaters on Nov. 21.
-- Stephanie Swaim