Taylor Swift Announces Camila Cabello & Charli XCX Are Joining Reputation Stadium Tour As Opening Acts

Taylor Swift is bringing her buddies on tour — and it's going to be epic!

TSwift took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal she's bringing Camila Cabello and Charli XCX out on her Reputation Stadium Tour as her opening acts. In a video posted to the social media platform, Taylor gushed about how excited she was to finally reveal her opening acts!

"Hey guys, This is a Reputation Stadium Tour update. I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time. The opening acts on the Reputation Stadium Tour will be Charlie XCX and Camilla Cabello," Taylor said. "I am really excited. I hope you are too. I can't wait to see you, can't wait to see them — really excited about the whole thing in general."