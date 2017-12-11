Taylor Swift Crowned Access' 2017 Artist Of The Year

After unleashing her record-breaking sixth studio album, making a bold sidestep from the public eye and taking a powerful stand against sexual assault, Access has named Taylor Swift the 2017 Artist of the Year.

Taylor re-emerged with rocket force in the final quarter of 2017 with her first major music release in three years – "reputation." The 27-year-old ‘s album was both a critical and commercial smash, earning rave reviews and selling over 1.6 million copies in its first three weeks of release.