Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Prove They're #FriendshipGoals In Hilarious New Video

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Social

(Taylor Swift / Vevo)

The Sweeran feels are real.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran proved that they're the ultimate #friendshipgoals in a hilarious new Instagram video Wednesday. In the clip teases Ed for making himself look taller than her.

LOOK WHAT I DID FOR YOU TODAY @teddysphotos

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

"He tries to elevate himself, just like geographically, so we can seem better than me," Taylor teases. "Experts will study this and say that, like … you're peacocking right now."

"It's only 'cause you wear f***ing heels all the time," Ed fires back.

"Look what I did for you today," she says while showing off her high-top sneakers.

Taylor Swift Drops Epic New 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran & Future

The video appears to be a behind-the-scenes peek from their "End Game" music video as Taylor is seen rocking the same black-and-white checkered flannel and light blue t-shirt dress.

Ed has been close with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for years. The two collaborated on a track for Taylor's album "Red" in 2012 and went on tour together throughout 2013. The 26-year-old hit maker even made his friendship with Tay permanent by getting a "Red" tattoo to commemorate their collaboration.

via GIPHY

Taylor and Ed's friendship is the true "End Game"!

--Oscar Gracey

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News