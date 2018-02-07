Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Prove They're #FriendshipGoals In Hilarious New Video

(Taylor Swift / Vevo)
The Sweeran feels are real.
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran proved that they're the ultimate #friendshipgoals in a hilarious new Instagram video Wednesday. In the clip teases Ed for making himself look taller than her.
"He tries to elevate himself, just like geographically, so we can seem better than me," Taylor teases. "Experts will study this and say that, like … you're peacocking right now."
"It's only 'cause you wear f***ing heels all the time," Ed fires back.
"Look what I did for you today," she says while showing off her high-top sneakers.
The video appears to be a behind-the-scenes peek from their "End Game" music video as Taylor is seen rocking the same black-and-white checkered flannel and light blue t-shirt dress.
Ed has been close with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for years. The two collaborated on a track for Taylor's album "Red" in 2012 and went on tour together throughout 2013. The 26-year-old hit maker even made his friendship with Tay permanent by getting a "Red" tattoo to commemorate their collaboration.
Taylor and Ed's friendship is the true "End Game"!
