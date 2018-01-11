Taylor Swift Goes International In New 'End Game' Music Video

(Taylor Swift / "End Game")
Where in the world is Taylor Swift?
The 28-year-old superstar dropped the sultry new music video for "End Game" Thursday night – and it’s taking her international!
Taylor first brings #squadgoals to the next level in Miami, where she dances atop a superyacht with rapper Future. Tay continues to show a more mature side of her "reputation" – casually sipping a martini and serving some serious choreography in a black halter-top.
Ed Sheeran then joins the pop star in Tokyo for the ultimate kickback. The pair – adorably nicknamed "Sweeran" by fans – plays Dance Dance Revolution and eat bowls of ramen while downing shots of sake.
The party continues in London, where Taylor hosts the ultimate house party in a posh loft. Her squad toasts to her "big reputation" while grabbing handfuls of French fries. Say what you want about her "reputation," but the girl knows how to throw a party.
The music video then takes an iconic turn as the song reaches Taylor's rap verse in the track.
"I swear I don’t love the drama / It loves me," she winks to the camera while sipping on another martini.
Wearing an emerald sequined crop top paired with cargo pants – the singer’s signature wavy hair is now straightened and pushed back in an incredibly chic look.
Watch the full "End Game" music video below!
--Oscar Gracey