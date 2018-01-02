Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone & More Donate To Fight Harassment

(Getty Images)
Celebrities are giving back to battle sexual harassment in the wake of the hundreds of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.
The Time's Up movement – founded by over 300 powerful female actresses, agents, writers, directors and executives in Hollywood – has been collecting donations for a legal defense fund to help less privileged women and men protect themselves from sexual harassment and the fallout from reporting it.
Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Shonda Rhimes – some of the women who helped establish the movement – each donated $500,000 to the cause.
Pop superstar Taylor Swift also donated $100,000 to Time's Up, after being hailed as one of Time Magazine's "Silence Breakers" in their Person of the Year issue for her high-profile sexual harassment case against ex-DJ David Mueller.
"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," Taylor said in a statement after winning her case last summer.
Director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw donated $2 million to the cause, while "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath donated an additional $1 million.
Over 300 prominent figures in Hollywood have chipped in as well – including Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett.
"We're finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn't feel seen, to be finally heard," Reese told the New York Times.
The collective members of Time's Up will also sport black to the Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7, in honor of the movement.