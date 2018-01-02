Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone & More Donate To Fight Harassment

Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Shonda Rhimes – some of the women who helped establish the movement – each donated $500,000 to the cause.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift also donated $100,000 to Time's Up, after being hailed as one of Time Magazine's "Silence Breakers" in their Person of the Year issue for her high-profile sexual harassment case against ex-DJ David Mueller.

"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," Taylor said in a statement after winning her case last summer.