Taylor Swift Rocks The Stage At Jingle Ball In NYC

The roaring cheers and screams at Jingle Ball grew louder and louder as performers hit the stage, from Ed Sheeran to Sam Smith to Demi Lovato.

But when Taylor Swift entered Madison Square Garden on Friday night, the noise easily hit its peak.

Swift closed the nearly five-hour concert in New York City, strutting from left to right as she sang "Shake It Off," ''Blank Space" and the latest hits off her new album, "reputation."