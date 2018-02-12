Taylor Swift Shares Sneak Peek At 'Reputation' Tour Rehearsals

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her
biggest tour ever!
The 28-year-old superstar shared a sneak peek at her "reputation" rehearsals on Instagram on Monday with a rare selfie.
Never missing a good pun, she slyly captioned the pic "Repu-hearsals."
Appearing hard at work in a studio, die-hard Swifties will even notice that Taylor is wearing the same grey crewneck sweatshirt from her hilarious AT&T Taylor Swift Now promo spots.
Tay isn't "scaling back" on her upcoming world tour – she will bring her hotly-anticipated show to North America, the UK and Ireland. Kicking off on May 8 in Glendale, AZ, the "reputation Stadium Tour" will be making 40 stops in 2018 alone.
The pop queen has headlined some impressive venues in the past, but the "reputation Stadium Tour" is her most ambitious venture to date as Taylor will be performing to nearly 100,000 fans each night.
Swifties better be "Ready For It" – the "reputation Stadium Tour" is mere months away.
Check out a full list of Taylor's tour dates here.
--Oscar Gracey