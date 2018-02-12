Taylor Swift Shares Sneak Peek At 'Reputation' Tour Rehearsals

Tay isn't "scaling back" on her upcoming world tour – she will bring her hotly-anticipated show to North America, the UK and Ireland. Kicking off on May 8 in Glendale, AZ, the "reputation Stadium Tour" will be making 40 stops in 2018 alone.

The pop queen has headlined some impressive venues in the past, but the "reputation Stadium Tour" is her most ambitious venture to date as Taylor will be performing to nearly 100,000 fans each night.

Swifties better be "Ready For It" – the "reputation Stadium Tour" is mere months away.

Check out a full list of Taylor's tour dates here.