Taylor Swift Teases 'End Game' Music Video Featuring Ed Sheeran & Future

Big "reputation," even bigger video!
Taylor Swift revealed Thursday morning that her new music video for "End Game" will drop tonight. Ed Sheeran and Future – who are featured on the track – will also appear in the video.
The 28-year-old superstar teased the release on social media, posting a short supercut of her new release.
In the clip, Taylor is seen strutting through a bar in Tokyo, partying in a double-decker bus in London and dancing atop a huge yacht with Future in Miami.
Just like Taylor's previous videos, "End Game" will likely feature secret messages for die-hard Swifties to decode. Fans already translated this juice box she sips on to mean "End Game" in the katakana alphabet.
The "reputation" hit-maker was first spotted shooting "End Game" in London with famed director Joseph Kahn last October. Months later, she was caught filming the video with Future on a superyacht in Miami in December.
Ahead of the video's release, "End Game" has already hit the top 10 of US Pop Radio.
Taylor first teased the new release on her app – The Swift Life – posting exclusive stills from the video on Wednesday.
"I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow! Gonna be posting a few pictures on here," she wrote in a blog post on The Swift Life.
Looks like Taylor is about to break the internet (again) with another spectacular music video!
--Oscar Gracey