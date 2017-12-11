Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Pop Up Comes To Los Angeles

Is Los Angeles "Ready For It?"

Taylor Swift is bringing her "reputation" Pop Up experience to LA this week.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 12, fans can celebrate Taylor's massively successful album with Instagram-worthy photo ops and get their hands on exclusive "reputation" merchandise.

The space will even be decked out with famous props from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video – meaning fans will be able to take a seat on Tay's serpentine throne and giant birdcage!