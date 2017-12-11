Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Pop Up Comes To Los Angeles

Taylor Swift NOW (DIRECTV)
Is Los Angeles "Ready For It?"
Taylor Swift is bringing her "reputation" Pop Up experience to LA this week.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 12, fans can celebrate Taylor's massively successful album with Instagram-worthy photo ops and get their hands on exclusive "reputation" merchandise.
The space will even be decked out with famous props from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video – meaning fans will be able to take a seat on Tay's serpentine throne and giant birdcage!
The 27-year-old superstar first brought her "reputation" Pop Up to New York City to celebrate her critically-acclaimed album's Nov. release. Taylor even made a surprise appearance at the storefront, snapping selfies with loyal fans who waited hours for the epic experience.
Fans who make it to the experience will also get a sneak peek at Taylor's behind-the-scenes series “The Making of a Song” – available exclusively on Taylor Swift NOW. Viewers will get a first-hand look at Taylor's unique creative-process behind writing and producing her now-platinum sixth studio album. Fans can also watch “The Making of a Song” on Taylor Swift NOW on AT&T video platforms including DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV (Ch. 1113) and U-verse (Ch. 1501).
The Pop Up will be held at 1228 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Check out the full list of dates and Pop Up hours below!
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday, Dec. 12: 11am-9pm
Wednesday, Dec. 13: 11am-9pm
Thursday, Dec. 14: 11am-9pm
Friday, Dec. 15: 12pm-10pm
Saturday, Dec. 16: 12pm-10pm
--Oscar Gracey