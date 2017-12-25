'The Sound Of Music' Star Heather Menzies-Urich Dies At 68

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario. She recently had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Urich said.