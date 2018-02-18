'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Wins Outstanding British Film Award At The BAFTAs

Revenge comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has been named outstanding British film at the British Academy Film Awards.
The film — which has a U.S cast, but a British producer and director — took the trophy at a ceremony dominated by the movement against sexual misconduct and inequality in the entertainment industry.
Producer Graham Broadbent said the movie about a bereaved mother seeking justice is "the story of a woman taking on the establishment and status quo. It seems more timely now than we could ever have imagined."
(Fox Searchlight)
"Three Billboards" is also nominated in the separate best picture category at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.