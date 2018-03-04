Tiffany Haddish Jumped In Front Of Meryl Streep On The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

No brightcove id
Tiffany Haddish made sure she got her moment with Meryl!
The "Girls Trip" star hit the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday and gave everyone a huge laugh when she cut the arrivals line on the red carpet in order to stop Meryl dead in her tracks. Tiffany split from an interview she was doing on the red carpet and hopped right over the barrier in order to say a "hello" to Meryl. The duo exchanged hugs, and Tiffany looked absolutely thrilled to be chatting with the Oscar nominee.
After their sweet exchange, Tiffany hopped back over the barrier and headed back to her interview — but not before giving Meryl one final wave.
The hilarious chitchat was just one of many fabulous moments from Tiffany on Oscars night. During her interview with Access, she told us that she's having the time of her life this year and that she feels better than ever.
