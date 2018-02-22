Tiffany Haddish To Host The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Thursday that the "Girls Trip" breakout star will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 18.

???? QUEEN @tiffanyhaddish IS YOUR HOST FOR THE 2018 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS ON JUNE 18TH!! ???? #MTVAwards

The 38-year-old actress and comedian has seen her star rise since "Girls Trip" was released last summer. She's gone on to host "Saturday Night Live" and star in a Super Bowl commercial. Haddish also helped announce the Academy Award nominees last month and will appear on the Oscar telecast on March 4.

She's also starring with Tracy Morgan in a new TBS sitcom called "The Last OG" and will appear alongside Kevin Hart in the film "Night School" later this year.

