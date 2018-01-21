Tom Brady Gets A Huge Kiss From No. 1 Fan Gisele After Another AFC Championship Win

Tom Brady is a lucky man!
The New England Patriots quarterback scooped up another AFC Championship on Sunday night, and naturally, he celebrated with his No. 1 fan, his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The adorable duo both shared photos on their Instagram accounts celebrating the massive milestone.
Gisele shared a pic where she's giving her main squeeze a kiss on the cheek. She's rocking a "Team Brady" beanie and Tom seems thrilled by the extra special PDA. She captioned the photo, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats🎊🎈👏🏻🙏🏼🎉💪🏻 Que jogo! Parabéns meu amor! Muito feliz por vocês!"
In the photo Tom shared on his account, Gisele is holding up a No.1 finger and he's smiling for the camera. He captioned his pic, "AFC champs and celebrating with my #1 ❤️🏆💪🏼"
Tom's mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, who has been sick for some time, also celebrated her son's big win in the suite. In a video posted to Gisele's Instagram story, she and Galynn are spotted jumping up and down and cheering while they exchange shocked faces and high fives. Talk about a sweet moment!
Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen , celebrates his big win at the 2018 AFC Championships. (Credit: Instagram)
Tom Brady's mom, Galynn Patricia Brady, celebrates her son's big win at the 2018 AFC Championships. (Credit: Instagram)
Gisele wasn't the only model who was in the crowd cheering on her man. Sports Illustrated Rookie Olivia Culpo rushed the field and right into her boyfriend wide receiver Danny Amendola's arms. The two shared and adorable embrace (and make out session!) on the field.
Olivia captioned her tweet, "So proud. #Superbowl."
It was a big night for the Patriots for sure!