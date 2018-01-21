Tom Brady Gets A Huge Kiss From No. 1 Fan Gisele After Another AFC Championship Win

Tom Brady is a lucky man!

The New England Patriots quarterback scooped up another AFC Championship on Sunday night, and naturally, he celebrated with his No. 1 fan, his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The adorable duo both shared photos on their Instagram accounts celebrating the massive milestone.

Gisele shared a pic where she's giving her main squeeze a kiss on the cheek. She's rocking a "Team Brady" beanie and Tom seems thrilled by the extra special PDA. She captioned the photo, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats🎊🎈👏🏻🙏🏼🎉💪🏻 Que jogo! Parabéns meu amor! Muito feliz por vocês!"



