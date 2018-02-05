Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Cheers On Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles After Super Bowl Win

Bridget and Tom were in a relationship for three years before they split in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son. Tom married supermodel Gisele in 2009 and they've since welcomed two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

In 2011, Bridget spoke to More magazine about her relationship with her ex and his wife.

"I never made a comment about Gisele [Bundchen] or Tom publicly. I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I'm raising a child, and it's public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love."

Bridget wasn't the only one who made a sweet gesture toward the Eagles. Gisele was reportedly spotted congratulating members of the team on their Super Bowl win after comforting her husband. Check out her sweet move in the video above.

WATCH: Who Stole Super Bowl LII? From Gisele Drinking Red Wine To Kevin Hart Rushing The Stage!