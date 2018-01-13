Tom Cruise Sprints Across Blackfriars Bridge In London For The Latest 'Mission: Impossible'

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has brought part of central London to a standstill as he sprinted across the roof of a rail bridge for the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie.

Traffic was halted Saturday on Blackfriars Bridge and boats were kept from the area as the film star performed the stunt over the Thames River. A low-flying helicopter was filming the scene.

Below him, trains continued passing through the Blackfriars train station as normal.