Tom Hardy Shows Off Hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo

Leonardo DiCaprio left a permanent mark on Tom Hardy … literally!

The two hunky leading men formed a major bromance filming "The Revenant" – the film that led to Leo's first Oscar win, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Tom.

Leo was so confident that his co-star would score an Academy Award nomination that the two made a hilarious bet. If Tom did get nominated, he agreed to get a tattoo of the winner's choosing.

"He wrote, in this really sh—y handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.' Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly," Tom told Esquire in this 2016 interview.

Well, it looks like Tom is a man of his word!

This fan recently grabbed a selfie with the "Dunkirk" star – and it's hard to miss what's written on Tom's bulging bicep.

Captured a couple Pictures for @tomhardy today. Fingers crossed ???????? he posts them. Regardless here’s an obligatory selfie

A post shared by Andrew Calisterio (@boozehoundcc) on

"LEO KNOWS ALL"

That's some definite proof to never doubt Leo!

