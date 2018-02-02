Tom Hardy Shows Off Hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo

(Getty Images)
Leonardo DiCaprio left a permanent mark on Tom Hardy … literally!
The two hunky leading men formed a major bromance filming "The Revenant" – the film that led to Leo's first Oscar win, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Tom.
Leo was so confident that his co-star would score an Academy Award nomination that the two made a hilarious bet. If Tom did get nominated, he agreed to get a tattoo of the winner's choosing.
"He wrote, in this really sh—y handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.' Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly," Tom told Esquire in this 2016 interview.
Well, it looks like Tom is a man of his word!
This fan recently grabbed a selfie with the "Dunkirk" star – and it's hard to miss what's written on Tom's bulging bicep.
"LEO KNOWS ALL"
That's some definite proof to never doubt Leo!