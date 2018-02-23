Tom Holland & Zendaya Cause Social Media Frenzy Over Adorable Snapchat Vids

Are "Spider-Man" co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya just friends, or are they spinning a web of love?



Zendaya shared an adorable video on Thursday where she's heard teasing Tom about the paparazzi attention he causes when they go out in public.

"I can't take Tom anywhere," she playfully said. "Here we are, just trying to enjoy a little lunch, but no. Every time he's here, paparazzi people wanna find us!"