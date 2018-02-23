Tom Holland & Zendaya Cause Social Media Frenzy Over Adorable Snapchat Vids

(Getty Images)
Are "Spider-Man" co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya just friends, or are they spinning a web of love?
Zendaya shared an adorable video on Thursday where she's heard teasing Tom about the paparazzi attention he causes when they go out in public.
"I can't take Tom anywhere," she playfully said. "Here we are, just trying to enjoy a little lunch, but no. Every time he's here, paparazzi people wanna find us!"
@zendaya did you really just say “only when Tom’s here” lmao well obviously the paparazzi ain’t following you and Darnell to target it’s not interesting enough for them anymore y’all live there lmao. pic.twitter.com/2dkgJfEo0s— Amber Met Zendaya (@zendaua) February 22, 2018
Both actors were spotted grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon with pal Darnell Appling. The famously stylish Zendaya looked low-key – wearing loose flitting slacks, an oversized grey sweater and huge scarf.
She later took to Twitter to call out the youngest "Avenger" to her 12.6 million followers.
"When you realize you ain't really got the juice cause paparazzi only find you when @TomHolland1996 is in town," she wrote.
Ever the British gentleman, Tom issued an apology. "Sorry mate," he replied.
Fans are dying for confirmation that "TomDaya" is real – and hilariously fired back at the Marvel stars.
No one summed up the fan reaction more eloquently than 16-year-old Julia who said, "The looks she and Tom were giving each other … dangerous to my health! I hope you never separate and I hope you go public soon because I am waiting!"
The two stars have appeared to be inseparable over the past weeks.
Tom spent New York Fashion Week with Zendaya, where they were spotted walking through the city by fans. The duo then jetted across the pond to attend the Burberry fashion show together in London on Sunday, February 18.
Zendaya even went back to Tom's family home in England, where she appeared in an Instagram Live video with his family.
Zendaya filling in for Sam Holland during Tom Holland's charity raffle 2/18/18 (via tomholland2013) pic.twitter.com/ywyFtX0ruh— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) February 19, 2018
Tom and Zendaya have shot down romance rumors since "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiered last July. The former Disney Channel actress flat out answered "no" when asked by Variety if they're each other's boyfriend and girlfriend.
"He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends," Zendaya told the mag. "This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old," she added.
Looks like TomDaya fans will just have to take their word for it … for now! The two are set to co-star together in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel tentatively scheduled for a 2019 release.