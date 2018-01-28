Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington & More Stars Honored In Grammys In Memoriam

The 2018 Grammy Awards took a look back at the legendary musicians we lost over the past year.

The In Memoriam tribute began with Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton singing Tom Petty's hit, "Wildflowers" as the photos of Petty, David Cassidy, Glen Campbell, Della Reese, Fats Domino, Gregg Allman and Chuck Berry's photos flashed across the screen.

Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were also honored in the tribute, which was right before Logic's gut-wrenching performance of "1-800-273-8255," his anthem for suicide prevention. Both Cornell and Bennington died of suicide.

Cornell's family, widow Vicky Cornell and daughters Toni, 13, and Lily, 17, walked the red carpet at the award show. The ladies were all dressed in all black.