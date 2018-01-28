Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington & More Stars Honored In Grammys In Memoriam

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Chris Stapleton (L) and Emmylou Harris perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The 2018 Grammy Awards took a look back at the legendary musicians we lost over the past year.
The In Memoriam tribute began with Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton singing Tom Petty's hit, "Wildflowers" as the photos of Petty, David Cassidy, Glen Campbell, Della Reese, Fats Domino, Gregg Allman and Chuck Berry's photos flashed across the screen.
Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were also honored in the tribute, which was right before Logic's gut-wrenching performance of "1-800-273-8255," his anthem for suicide prevention. Both Cornell and Bennington died of suicide.
Cornell's family, widow Vicky Cornell and daughters Toni, 13, and Lily, 17, walked the red carpet at the award show. The ladies were all dressed in all black.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Lily Cornell, Toni Cornell, and Vicky Cornell attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Glen Campbell's widow Kimberly and daughter Ashley also attended the Grammys to support the late country singer, and were also clad fully in black.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kimberly Woolen Campbell (L) and recording artist Ashley Campbell attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
It was a touching in memoriam tribute, filled with the faces of the many talented people the music industry lost this year. The award show also paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester and Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings with a tribute from country music stars, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church.
