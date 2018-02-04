Toyota's Emotional Super Bowl Commercial Will Bring You To Tears

Toyota's first Super Bowl commercial got football fans bawling thanks to incredible Paralympian Lauren Woolstencroft.
The odds were against her. But Lauren Woolstencroft never let that stop her. #StartYourImpossible pic.twitter.com/WvcWoFNgB5— Toyota USA (@Toyota) February 2, 2018
The TV spot – appropriately titled “Beating the Odds” – showcases the Canadian alpine skier’s journey to Olympic gold despite being born missing both legs below the knees, as well as her left arm below the elbow.
Lauren is known as the Paralympic Winter Games’ “Golden Girl” after winning eight gold, one silver, and one bronze medal won over three games.
Twitter lost it over the commercial, with users sharing their emotional reactions.