Traditional Holiday Recipes with Pepperidge Farm Swirl Bread

French Toast Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients & Directions

1 loaf (16 ounces) Pepperidge Farm® Cinnamon Swirl Bread, cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries or fresh blueberries (optional)

fresh blueberries (optional) 5 egg

2.5 cups half and half or milk

milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place the bread pieces and cranberries, if desired, into a lightly greased 3-quart shallow baking dish.

Beat the eggs, half-and-half and vanilla extract in a medium bowl with a fork or whisk. Pour the egg mixture over the bread pieces. Stir and press the bread pieces into the egg mixture to coat. Refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

Heat the oven to 350°F. Bake for 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.





Swirl Crostini

Turn your Swirl into a delicious appetizer, The Swirl Crostini

1. Cinnamon raison Swirl topped with cheddar, ham and shopped Spanish olives

2. French Toast with Manchego and drizzle honey

3. Whole Wheat Swirl with cream cheese with cranberry sauce or cherry jam with a Rosemary sprig

4. Cinnamon Swirl with Brie, and matchstick red and green apples

Pepperidge Farm Swirl Gingerbread House

RECIPE

· 1 package Pepperidge Farm cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin or French toast bread

· 1 container cream cheese frosting

· 1 package Peppermint Milanos

· Toothpicks

· 1 small bag shredded coconut

· candy canes, sprinkles, gumdrops, and Pepperidge Farm gingerbread family for decorating

· Pre heat oven to 400 degrees.

DIRECTIONS

· Place all of the pieces of the bread flat onto two baking sheets. Toast 3-4 minutes on each side until lightly golden brown. You can toast longer for browner pieces- for the roof.

· Choose a large flat surface to build your houses. Individual houses can be assembled on plates. Larger scenes can be assembled onto cutting boards or cookie sheets.

· Place room temperature cream cheese frosting into two or three piping bags fitted with different tips. You can use freezer bags if you don’t have piping bags.

· Use the bag of frosting with the largest piping tip to create a blueprint for your house. Place your cooled toasted bread slices upright into the frosting (a.k.a. cement)

· To create a square or use more pieces for a longer rectangular house.

· Use toothpicks to secure your roof pieces into the walls.

· Decorate your “gingerbread” scene as you like.



