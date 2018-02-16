Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Split

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on Thursday, fans took to Twitter to mourn the split and speculate about the actress' dating future.

Many expressed their shock at the couple's breakup, which comes after two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

"WHERE IS JENNIFER ANISTON'S HAPPY ENDING?!" one fan tweeted, while another wrote that she would "be calling in sick tomorrow due to emotional distress" over the split.