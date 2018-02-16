Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Split

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on Thursday, fans took to Twitter to mourn the split and speculate about the actress' dating future.
Many expressed their shock at the couple's breakup, which comes after two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.
"WHERE IS JENNIFER ANISTON'S HAPPY ENDING?!" one fan tweeted, while another wrote that she would "be calling in sick tomorrow due to emotional distress" over the split.
Others took the opportunity to link Jennifer with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who split from his longtime partner and wife, Angelina Jolie, in September 2016.
Jennifer and Justin released a joint statement on Thursday, explaining that their decision to separate was "mutual and lovingly made" and that the the two are still committed to their "cherished friendship."
"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
