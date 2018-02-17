US Figure Skater Nathan Chen Makes An Epic Comeback & Makes History!

Chen's epic comeback pushed him to earn 5th place, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu took home the gold.

"I think honestly putting down such a rough short program and being so low in the placement just took all the pressure away from me," he told NBC following his performance. "I no longer really felt I was even striving for that first place spot"

"It was mostly just me being on the ice, and enjoying myself," he continued.

And as to his decision to do six quads?