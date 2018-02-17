US Figure Skater Nathan Chen Makes An Epic Comeback & Makes History!

Nathan Chen just made an epic comeback.

The figure skater had a disappointing short program, falling several times, which left him in 17th place.

But on Friday, the Olympian took to the ice and made history, completing six quads on the ice!

"He's super human!" commentator Tara Lipinski said of Chen as he skated.

He achieved his personal best score with the skate, earning 215.08 points, bringing his overall score to 297.35.

WATCH: Nathan Chen: The King Of Quads Reflects On His Olympic Journey

Chen's epic comeback pushed him to earn 5th place, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu took home the gold.

"I think honestly putting down such a rough short program and being so low in the placement just took all the pressure away from me," he told NBC following his performance. "I no longer really felt I was even striving for that first place spot"

"It was mostly just me being on the ice, and enjoying myself," he continued.

And as to his decision to do six quads?

Nathan Chen of the United States reacts after competing during the Men's Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Adam Rippon's Best Olympic Quotes!

"I already failed so many times, you know like, I might as well just go out, throw everything down, see what happens," he told NBC.

Congrats, Nathan!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News