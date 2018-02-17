US Figure Skater Nathan Chen Makes An Epic Comeback & Makes History!

Nathan Chen just made an epic comeback.
The figure skater had a disappointing short program, falling several times, which left him in 17th place.
But on Friday, the Olympian took to the ice and made history, completing six quads on the ice!
"He's super human!" commentator Tara Lipinski said of Chen as he skated.
He achieved his personal best score with the skate, earning 215.08 points, bringing his overall score to 297.35.
Chen's epic comeback pushed him to earn 5th place, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu took home the gold.
"I think honestly putting down such a rough short program and being so low in the placement just took all the pressure away from me," he told NBC following his performance. "I no longer really felt I was even striving for that first place spot"
"It was mostly just me being on the ice, and enjoying myself," he continued.
And as to his decision to do six quads?
"I already failed so many times, you know like, I might as well just go out, throw everything down, see what happens," he told NBC.
Congrats, Nathan!
-- Stephanie Swaim