'This Is Us' Finally Reveals Jack Pearson's Final Moments As He Battles House Fire

Get out your tissues — because "This Is Us" is definitely going to be filled with tears over the next episode.

The Tuesday, January 23 episode of the hit NBC drama made it difficult to hold back the tears after the long-awaited question of how Jack dies was almost answered. [SPOILERS AHEAD!]

In the final moments of the episode, we see the whole Pearson family sleeping soundly in their bed while the house goes up in flames on the first floor. Following the previous episode — where Rebecca forgot to get batteries for their first floor living room fire alarm — it was all but confirmed that Jack died in their charred home. But what started the fire and what actually happened in the final moments was yet to be revealed.

Show creator Dan Fogelman told fans that it's going to be full-steam ahead on the tear train on Twitter on Tuesday. He shared a picture of the cast on the couch with the caption, "Just showed them tonight’s episode. A strange thing, watching beautiful, famous people weep. Brace yourselves gang." The actors, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown all looked red-eyed and in shock.