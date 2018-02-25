'This Is Us' Kiddos Celebrate Season 2 Wrap With Donut-Filled Bash

"This Is Us" Season 2 is officially completed — and we can't wait!

To celebrate the end of filming for Season 2 of the hit NBC show, the cast and crew got together for a massive, donut-filled wrap party. And it looks like the people who had the absolute best time were the cute kiddos who play young Kevin and Kate Pearson.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays 10-year-old Kate, showed off how much fun she and young Kevin, Parker Bates, had in the photo booth and eating popsicles. The duo was also spotted checking out something on their "dad" Milo Ventimiglia's phone.