'This Is Us' Kiddos Celebrate Season 2 Wrap With Donut-Filled Bash

"This Is Us" Season 2 is officially completed — and we can't wait!
To celebrate the end of filming for Season 2 of the hit NBC show, the cast and crew got together for a massive, donut-filled wrap party. And it looks like the people who had the absolute best time were the cute kiddos who play young Kevin and Kate Pearson.
Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays 10-year-old Kate, showed off how much fun she and young Kevin, Parker Bates, had in the photo booth and eating popsicles. The duo was also spotted checking out something on their "dad" Milo Ventimiglia's phone.
Parker and Mackenzie also shared this sweet snap, reflecting on the last season of hard work.
Parker said he was surprised by how much everyone kept telling them how much older they look year over year. He posted this fun pic, comparing last year wrap party to this year's wrap party, and wrote, "Everyone says we look so much older! What do you think? Right side is last year’s wrap party, left are from tonight!"
We have to admit these kiddos are growing up fast!