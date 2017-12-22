'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Welcomes Baby Girl

It's a girl for Alexandra Breckenridge!
The "This Is Us" star welcomed a daughter named Billie Breckenridge Hooper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
This is the actress' second child with husband Casey Neil Cooper. The couple also has a 1-year-old son named Jack.
The second-time mom told PEOPLE, "We are so excited to have a boy and a girl! Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with."
Actress Alexandra Breckenridge attends the season 2 premiere of 'This Is Us' at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Breckenridge, who plays Kevin Pearson's ex-wife Sophie on the NBC hit, announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in August. "We made another one!! Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter 🌹❤💋," she captioned the pic while showing off her baby bump.
However, the 35-year-old actress feared the pregnancy announcement would get her axed from the show. "I was like, 'I'm going to get fired,'" she told US Weekly. "I was scared to tell them because I thought it would cause issues for production."
But "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman couldn't have been happier about Breckenridge's news. "I called Dan and said, 'I'm sorry. I'm pregnant,'" she recalled. "He was just like, 'Oh, that's amazing! Congratulations!' He's so nice."
Congrats to the happy family!