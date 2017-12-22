'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Welcomes Baby Girl

It's a girl for Alexandra Breckenridge!

The "This Is Us" star welcomed a daughter named Billie Breckenridge Hooper on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

This is the actress' second child with husband Casey Neil Cooper. The couple also has a 1-year-old son named Jack.

The second-time mom told PEOPLE, "We are so excited to have a boy and a girl! Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with."