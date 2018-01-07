'This Is Us' Stars Stun In Black Ensembles On 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The "This Is Us" squad came to the 2018 Golden Globes to slay!
The stars of NBC's hit drama arrived to the red carpet for Sunday's event in Beverly Hills dressed to the nines in black ensembles, including dapper tuxedos from all three male leads – Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.
Sterling dazzled in a velvet tux alongside wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, who coordinated looks with her Globe-nominated husband in a chic black suit of her own. The actor's on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson wowed in a sequined black jumpsuit with a deep V neckline.
Justin's wife Chrishell Stause also stunned in a plunging black gown with subtle sparkle and a thigh-high slit while smiling next to her husband, who wore a Time's Up pin on his classic tux to support Hollywood's anti-sexual harassment initiative.
Chrissy Metz wore a Time's Up pin as well, and displayed the accessory on her satin gown with a sparkly neck sash.
Milo flashed a peace sign for photographers in his crisp tux, which he accessorized with a grey rose pin.
Mandy Moore matched her co-stars in a floor-length, black halter dress with pockets – but added a red panel at the waist to match her bold lip color and deep scarlet earrings.
The wardrobe color scheme from the "This Is Us" stars and their dates clearly supported red carpet plans for stars to wear all black in solidarity as a silent protest amid rampant misconduct allegations sweeping the industry in recent months.
The "This Is Us" cast knows how to make a statement in style!
-- Erin Biglow