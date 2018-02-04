'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Shows Jack Going To Save The Kids From The Fire

"This Is Us" is going to be a tear-jerker during the special Super Bowl Sunday episode. After months of anticipation, Jack's death seems to have finally arrived -- and it looks like he's going to go out doing what he does best -- being the rock of the Pearson family.

In a new clip from Sunday's episode, Jack wakes up to see smoke pouring into his and Rebecca's room. He opens the door of their bedroom and their home is engulfed in flames. He immediately yells to Randall and Kate, and tells them to stay put as he prepares to get them to safety. He talks with Rebecca, and she confirms that Kevin is not in the home and is at Sophie's house. And then the clip ends -- leading us to believe that he knows he doesn't need to save Kevin, but he does need to save the other members of the family. (And perhaps, the family dog.)

That's not the only sneak peek "This Is Us" shared with Access. We also got a peek at how the Pearson family is carrying on their traditions in the present day.

Current day Randall will be carrying on the Pearson family tradition of celebrating Super Bowl Sunday (even though the day also marks the day of Jack's death). In Randall's home, he's spotted preparing a Super Bowl spread worthy of Martha Stewart's attention so that his girls understand the importance of the big day.

Are you ready for the "This Is Us" Super Bowl episode?