'The Vampire Diaries' Star Steven R. McQueen Is Engaged To Allie Silva

Sorry, vamp fans, Steven R. McQueen is set to be a married man.
The 29-year-old actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Allie Silva, and shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Thursday. In the pic, the duo are holding hands and sharing a kiss over their dinner. The photo appears to be moments after he asked for her hand in marriage and he captioned it, "She said yes."
Allie, whose real name is Alexandra, also shared the same photo and captioned the pic, " My best friend, love of my life...YES, yes yes a million times over 💍 @steven_r_mcqueen."
His stunning fiancee is a model who has appeared in campaigns for Garnier, Guess and several swimsuit brands.
Talk about a sweet start to the new year! McQueen became a household name for his role as Jeremy Gilbert on the CW show "The Vampire Diaries" and also recently starred on "Chicago Fire" as embattled firefighter, Jimmy Borelli.
He and Allie definitely have the cute factor. The duo are huge travelers and often share their dreamy adventures on Instagram. They rang in the New Year in Park City, Utah. And in 2017, they also traveled to Kauai to chase waterfalls, built houses in Nicaragua, and hit Miami for some fun in the sun.
Congratulations Steven!
