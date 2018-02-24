Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Wintry Wood Chopping Skills On The Set Of 'Polar'

Look out world, Vanessa Hudgens has an axe and she knows how to use it!
The "High School Musical" alum is currently filming her latest project "Polar," an action-thriller about a group of young assassins who are trying to bring down the world's top assassin (Mads Mikkelsen) who has gone into retirement.
And it looks like Vanessa is doing a pretty good job of brushing up on her assassin skills. The 29-year-old starlet showed off a series of fun videos and pics on her Instagram from set, a wintry cabin in the woods.
In one funny video, Vanessa shows off her choppin' skills. "I didn’t chop my foot off so I’d say I did quite well. 👍🏽👍🏽," she captioned the video.
In another pic, Vanessa is showing off her mountain style. She captioned it, "Blending into my surroundings."
She also joked that after the wintry week on set, she's ready for a little sunshine.
As cute as this little winter cabin in the woods looks, we can't say we disagree.