Vanessa Marcil Suffers 7th Miscarriage & Reveals The Heartbreaking News In A Instagram Post

"Las Vegas" alum Vanessa Marcil has suffered a miscarriage. Vanessa, 49, shared the devastating news on her Instagram account on Thursday with a statement next to a photo with her fiancé where they are sharing a smooch on the beach.
"Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM. Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone," the note read.
This is the seventh miscarriage for Vanessa. She revealed she was expecting a child with her fiancé, who she lovingly refers to as MC on social media, in a post on Instagram in November. At the time she wrote that she had suffered six miscarriages previously.
"It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM 😊 🙏🏽#MadHappy," she wrote alongside the picture.
Two weeks ago, the former "General Hospital" star revealed she was expecting a baby girl when she shared a picture of her growing baby bump and her dog snuggled up against it. She captioned the photo, "The girls."
The child would have been Vanessa's second. She shares 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Brian Austin Green.