Vanessa Marcil Suffers 7th Miscarriage & Reveals The Heartbreaking News In A Instagram Post

"Las Vegas" alum Vanessa Marcil has suffered a miscarriage. Vanessa, 49, shared the devastating news on her Instagram account on Thursday with a statement next to a photo with her fiancé where they are sharing a smooch on the beach.

"Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM. Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone," the note read.