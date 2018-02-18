Victoria Beckham Is A Fan Of Brooklyn Beckham's 'Mum' Tattoo

Victoria Beckham is a fan of her son's ink.

The fashion designer shared a sweet snap of her and her son Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday.

In the snap she's pointing at his large tattoo that reads, "MUM" on his arm.

Big tattoo! X kisses from NYC!! @brooklynbeckham x #loveyou

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

"Big Tattoo! X kisses from NYC!! @brooklynbeckham x #loveyou," the caption reads.

Brooklyn debuted his ink last week in an Instagram post.

"Cheers to this man x another amazing one," the caption reads. "@_dr_woo."

Cheers to this man x another amazing one ????. @_dr_woo_

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

He got his ink from famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who has given stars like Miley Cyrus, Drake, Lea Michele and more their tattoos.

Besides getting his mom's seal of approval, Brooklyn has been spending a lot of time with his gf Chloe Grace Moretz.

He posted a sweet Valentine's selfie with her last week.

"My valentine," the caption reads.

My valentine ????

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

As well as a sweet birthday photo for the actress.

"Happy birthday baby," the caption reads. "love you to the moon and back xx."

Happy birthday baby ???? love you to the moon and back xx

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

-- Stephanie Swaim

