Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro & Jasmine Tookes Sizzle At Carnival In Rio de Janeiro

The Angels flew in some heat for the Carnival celebrations!
Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro & Jasmine Tookes hit Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the weekend and brought their A-game with their elaborate costumes.
Lais' costume was definitely out of this world gorgeous. The 27-year-old Brazilian babe sported a gold lame top and and gold, fringe beaded skirt that she teamed with a huge headpiece.
The towering topper featured roses at the base, red feathers that sprang out of the top, and gold beads that framed her face. She shared a couple pre-celebration snaps on her Instagram on Sunday showcasing her ensemble.
And it sounds like Lais is the one who convinced pal and fellow VS model Jasmine to swing down to Carnival this year. Jasmine took to Instagram and showed off her incredible outfit — a black sheer, sparkling number with silver beading on the bottom. She wore her sparkling outfit with a black feather headpiece that matched!
Adriana Lima was also spotted out celebrating with her gals in the streets! The trio was eyed dancing together as the festivities raged on. Adriana rocked a set of black hot pants with a sparkling top, and instead of a headpiece, she opted for tons of long braids.
Talk about a fun, colorful weekend!