Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro & Jasmine Tookes Sizzle At Carnival In Rio de Janeiro

The Angels flew in some heat for the Carnival celebrations!

Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro & Jasmine Tookes hit Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the weekend and brought their A-game with their elaborate costumes.

Lais' costume was definitely out of this world gorgeous. The 27-year-old Brazilian babe sported a gold lame top and and gold, fringe beaded skirt that she teamed with a huge headpiece.