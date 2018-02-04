'The Voice' Nails Super Bowl Spot With Country Porch Sing-Along

If you weren't already excited to see Kelly Clarkson join "The Voice" on the upcoming season — well you should be now. Kelly joined the rest of "The Voice" crew (Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys) in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial where they all sing on a country porch, busting out every possible Super Bowl and country cliché.

Blake kicks it off singing, "Ain't nothing like sitting on a country porch, with some Labrador puppies and a Clydesdale horse."

Then Adam joins in, popping out of nowhere to sing, "And me Adam Levine, with awesome hair, on a motorcycle with a wallet chain, sipping' on grandma's lemonade accents my cheekbones."

Then up pops Alicia, playing the piano as kids sing in the background.

Kelly makes her grand entrance, walking through a country field with a "really, really, really long fabric train" and is surrounded by more singing kids.

Yeah — you just have to watch it to see the awesomeness.