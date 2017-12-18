'The Voice' Winner Alisan Porter Reveals She Split From Her Husband, Brian

Alisan Porter announced in a Twitter statement on Monday that she has split from her husband, Brian Autenrieth.
Alisan, who won Season 10 of "The Voice," revealed that she and Brian split earlier this year.
"In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March. We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday," Alisan shared with her fans.
Alisan and her husband got married in 2012 and share two children: a boy named Mason and a girl named Aria. The two dated for years before getting married. Alisan's husband and children were often seen in the wings during her performances on "The Voice."
Alisan Porter and Brian Autenrieth (Jesse Weiner Photography)
The 36-year-old singer rose to fame once again after showcasing her incredible singing talent on the hit NBC signing show. Alisan previously was a child star who was best known for her role as Curly Sue. During her season on "The Voice," Alisan got candid about her struggles going from child star to adulthood and her longtime battle with alcoholism and drug addiction.
