'The Voice' Winner Alisan Porter Reveals She Split From Her Husband, Brian

Alisan Porter announced in a Twitter statement on Monday that she has split from her husband, Brian Autenrieth.

Alisan, who won Season 10 of "The Voice," revealed that she and Brian split earlier this year.

"In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March. We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday," Alisan shared with her fans.





