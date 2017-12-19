'The Voice's' Brooke Simpson Wows With 'Wrecking Ball' & 'What's Beautiful'-- Watch!

It was a showdown on Part 1 of "The Voice" season finale on Monday and Brooke Simpson definitely brought her A-game.

Brooke, who is coached by Miley Cyrus, brought three knockout performances and wowed the judges and audience with her powerful and emotional messages.

She kicked things off with an original song called, "What's Beautiful." Throughout rehearsals, Miley talked with Brooke about how this song would definitely cement her status as an artist and showcase her emotional side, while also highlighting her incredible vocal range.

Miley definitely seemed spot-on with the pick of this original song. The performance earned high praise from Miley and fellow coaches.