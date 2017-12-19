'The Voice's' Brooke Simpson Wows With 'Wrecking Ball' & 'What's Beautiful'-- Watch!

It was a showdown on Part 1 of "The Voice" season finale on Monday and Brooke Simpson definitely brought her A-game.
Brooke, who is coached by Miley Cyrus, brought three knockout performances and wowed the judges and audience with her powerful and emotional messages.
She kicked things off with an original song called, "What's Beautiful." Throughout rehearsals, Miley talked with Brooke about how this song would definitely cement her status as an artist and showcase her emotional side, while also highlighting her incredible vocal range.
Miley definitely seemed spot-on with the pick of this original song. The performance earned high praise from Miley and fellow coaches.
Brooke also brought some holiday magic to the stage with an incredible performance of "O Holy Night." The seasonal favorite earned some serious ups from coach Jennifer Hudson, who praised Brooke's version of the classic.
For the song, Brooke donned an impressive black ballgown and wore her hair pulled back.
But Brooke wasn't just flying solo on the season finale!
The North Carolina gal was joined onstage by her coach, Miley, for a thunderous performance of Miley's hit "Wrecking Ball." The two brought some serious pipes to the stage, battling back and forth with their soaring range. Brooke joked to Miley that she really wanted to "come in on a wrecking ball" and while they left that prop at home, the pair definitely shattered the competition with this fun performance.
It was definitely a night not to be missed! What did you think of Brooke's finale performances?