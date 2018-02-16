Watch Drake Give Over $900,000 Away In 'God's Plan' Music Video

(YouTube)
Drake is giving away stacks of cash in his new music video.
The Grammy-winning rapper dropped his new visual for "God's Plan" on Friday, documenting how he gave over $900,000 to the people of Miami.
"The budget for this video was $996,631.90," the video opens. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label."
Drake's string of goodwill begins at a market where he announces to shoppers that he will cover the bill for all of their groceries. He goes on to surprise a high school student with a $50,000 scholarship to the University of Miami and then shocks several unsuspecting families with stacks of cash. He even takes lucky fans on a shopping trip at Saks Fifth Avenue.
The 31-year-old also signed a check to a Miami women's shelter for $50,000 and made sure every single kid got to unwrap a toy.
Drake left many in tears before the video cuts away to the rap star performing "God's Plan" atop a fire truck crane for thousands of high school students.
"God's Plan" has remained at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks. According to Nielsen, it is also the first song to post three weeks of at least 75 million U.S. streams.
