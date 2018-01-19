Watch Hailee Steinfeld Transform Into Michael Jackson For 'Lip Sync Battle'

(Getty Images)
Hailee Steinfeld delivered a "Pitch Perfect" tribute to the king of pop – Michael Jackson!
The 21-year-old triple threat took the stage for "Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration" on Thursday night and slayed her performance of MJ's iconic hit "The Way You Make Me Feel."
You chose @HaileeSteinfeld as the winner of #LSBLive: A @MichaelJackson Experience! Thanks for taking part in our vote, brought to you by @Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/NcGyoNtmQz— Lip Sync Battle (@lsb) January 19, 2018
Hailee stunned in a dazzling royal blue blazer paired with an iridescent body suit, tucked into glittery black pants. The look is reminiscent of the one Michael wore in his music video – except way more sparkly!
(Getty Images)
"Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration" pit Haiz against stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Laverne Cox and Taraji P. Henson – leaving fans to vote on social media which celeb should be crowned "LSB" champ.
Hailee's famous pals Millie Bobby Brown and Bailee Madison even rallied for their girl on Twitter … and she won!
Watch Hailee's adorable reaction to winning below!
--Oscar Gracey