Watch Hailee Steinfeld Transform Into Michael Jackson For 'Lip Sync Battle'

Hailee Steinfeld performs onstage during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood

Hailee Steinfeld delivered a "Pitch Perfect" tribute to the king of pop – Michael Jackson!

The 21-year-old triple threat took the stage for "Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration" on Thursday night and slayed her performance of MJ's iconic hit "The Way You Make Me Feel."

Hailee stunned in a dazzling royal blue blazer paired with an iridescent body suit, tucked into glittery black pants. The look is reminiscent of the one Michael wore in his music video – except way more sparkly!

Hailee Steinfeld performs onstage during Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood

"Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration" pit Haiz against stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Laverne Cox and Taraji P. Henson – leaving fans to vote on social media which celeb should be crowned "LSB" champ.

Hailee's famous pals Millie Bobby Brown and Bailee Madison even rallied for their girl on Twitter … and she won!

Watch Hailee's adorable reaction to winning below!

--Oscar Gracey

