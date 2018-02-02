Watch Kelly Clarkson Get Day Drunk & Make A 'Blake Shelton' For Seth Meyers

Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers make the ultimate pair of drinking buddies!
The three-time Grammy winner joined Seth for a boozy segment on "Late Night" on Thursday – and it was the best thing ever.
"With all the crazy stuff going on in the world these days, sometimes you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon," the late night host said.
In the video, Kelly and Seth hilariously take turns bartending – making up cocktails based on the "American Idol" alum's career.
Kelly completely lost it over Seth's cocktails – the "Simon Cowell" and his "Grammy" – and she was barely able to keep them down! But the "Love So Soft" singer was ready to step behind the bar for some revenge.
"I'm gonna make you a 'Blake Shelton,'" she revealed. "This is bourbon, we got Tennessee whiskey, we got Southern Comfort, because he's southern. Sometimes he's comfortable."
Then, Kelly added in a sweet kicker to the drink in honor of her "The Voice" buddy's famous beau.
"And then we're gonna throw in – because he's dating Gwen Stefani – some b-a-n-a-n-a-s!"
After sharing a toast to Gwen Stefani, Kelly and Seth down the concoction … and their faces say it all.
Cheers to Kelly and Seth!