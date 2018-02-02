Watch Kelly Clarkson Get Day Drunk & Make A 'Blake Shelton' For Seth Meyers

"With all the crazy stuff going on in the world these days, sometimes you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon," the late night host said.

In the video, Kelly and Seth hilariously take turns bartending – making up cocktails based on the "American Idol" alum's career.

Kelly completely lost it over Seth's cocktails – the "Simon Cowell" and his "Grammy" – and she was barely able to keep them down! But the "Love So Soft" singer was ready to step behind the bar for some revenge.