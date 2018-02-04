Watch Natalie Portman Prove She’s Millie Bobby Brown's Doppelgänger In 'SNL' Sketch

(Getty Images)
Natalie Portman proves how much she looks like Millie Bobby Brown in a hilarious "Stranger Things" spoof on "Saturday Night Live."
The Oscar-winning actress played a spot-on Eleven – even getting a nose bleed after using her strange abilities.
"I can move objects with my mind, but every time I do, I get tiny nosebleed," she explains.
Social media previously erupted with comparisons between Natalie and the 13-year-old "Stranger Things" star, posting side-by-side photos and creating memes.
In the sketch, Natalie's Eleven meets other numbered, super-powered characters – but their abilities aren't as useful.
"I can start fires with my mind, but every time I do, I throw up in my mouth a little," says Fourteen.
Or Nine, who "can read people’s minds, but every time I do, I fart a little."
"SNL's" version of the Upside Down is quite a trip!