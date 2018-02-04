Watch Natalie Portman Prove She’s Millie Bobby Brown's Doppelgänger In 'SNL' Sketch

Beck Bennett as Fourteen, Natalie Portman as Eleven, Mikey Day as Mike during 'Stranger Things' sketch in Studio 8H on Saturday, February 3, 2018

(Getty Images)

Natalie Portman proves how much she looks like Millie Bobby Brown in a hilarious "Stranger Things" spoof on "Saturday Night Live."

The Oscar-winning actress played a spot-on Eleven – even getting a nose bleed after using her strange abilities.

"I can move objects with my mind, but every time I do, I get tiny nosebleed," she explains.

Social media previously erupted with comparisons between Natalie and the 13-year-old "Stranger Things" star, posting side-by-side photos and creating memes.

In the sketch, Natalie's Eleven meets other numbered, super-powered characters – but their abilities aren't as useful.

"I can start fires with my mind, but every time I do, I throw up in my mouth a little," says Fourteen.

Or Nine, who "can read people’s minds, but every time I do, I fart a little."

"SNL's" version of the Upside Down is quite a trip!

