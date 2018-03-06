Watch Niall Horan's Dreamy Road Trip In 'On The Loose' Music Video

Niall Horan hits the road in his new music video for "On The Loose" – and he's never looked dreamier!
In the just-released vid, the 24-year-old heartthrob follows a gorgeous brunette in what looks like the hottest road trip ever. A love-struck Niall follows his girl from the middle of nowhere to a kickback in the Hollywood Hills where she dances with other men.
"So get out while you can / You don't understand / She doesn't know how to lose," he croons in the addictive track.
"On The Loose" is the former One Directioner's fourth single from his no. 1 album, "Flicker." Previous singles "This Town," "Slow Hands" and "Too Much To Ask" have all dominated radio, with "Slow Hands" even topping Billboard's Adult Top 40 chart.
Niall will continue to flex his solo success with his upcoming Flicker World Tour. Kicking off Saturday March 10 in Ireland, the singer will be on the road through September of this year.
Watch the full "On The Loose" video below!