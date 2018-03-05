Watch A Sneak Peek From Jennifer Lopez's Return To 'Will & Grace'

She's baaack!

Jennifer Lopez is making her return to "Will & Grace" on Thursday, March 8, over a decade after her first guest-starring appearance in the original run of the hit NBC sitcom!

The superstar originally appeared as herself in several episodes back in 2004, even singing at Karen's Las Vegas wedding to Lyle in the Season 6 finale.

This time around, she will take on two roles in the upcoming episode titled "Sweatshop Annie & the Annoying Baby Shower." She will play herself and her "Shades of Blue" character, NYPD detective Harlee Santos.