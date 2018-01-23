Which Breakout Solo Artist Do Fans Think Deserves A Future Grammy? Vote!

Music's biggest night is quickly approaching – and while this year's Grammy nominees are already locked in, Access is looking at which breakout artists are bound to be recognized by the Recording Academy in the future.
Camila Cabello found solo success after leaving Fifth Harmony with her smash single, "Havana." The sultry pop track has spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – and hitting the No. 1 spot on Jan 23.
The budding pop superstar also topped Billboard's 200 Albums chart with her debut album, "Camila." Selling 119,000 units in its first week of release, Camila's highly-anticipated solo debut has proven to be both a hit with critics and fans alike. "Camila" holds a strong 74 rating on Metacritic, with NME hailing the album as a "strong and surprisingly confident first impression."
Former One Directioner Niall Horan scored massive solo success with his debut album, "Flicker." Filled with dreamy folk/pop ballads, the album displays Niall's intimate song writing skills and mastery with the acoustic guitar.
"Flicker" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart on Nov. 11. His breakout single "Slow Hands" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart Oct. 21 – and showed a strong radio performance peaking at No. 2 on American Radio.
While Niall's singles "This Town" and "Slow Hands" were snubbed from this year's Grammy Awards, he will be eligible again next year for "Flicker."
Shawn Mendes' meteoric rise has blasted him off from social media heartthrob to full-blown pop phenomenon.
The 19-year-old hitmaker's debut album "Handwritten" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after it first week of release in May 2015 and spent 122 weeks on the chart. The album also spawned the hit "Stitches," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Shawn's sophomore follow-up "Illuminate" sold 145,000 copies in its first week of release – earning him his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in Oct. 2016. His hit single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" was inescapable as one of 2017's songs of the summer and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Recording Academy has yet to recognize Shawn as a nominee, but with his growing fan base it may be just a matter of time before he scores the award.
