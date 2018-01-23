Which Breakout Solo Artist Do Fans Think Deserves A Future Grammy? Vote!

Camila Cabello found solo success after leaving Fifth Harmony with her smash single, "Havana." The sultry pop track has spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – and hitting the No. 1 spot on Jan 23.

The budding pop superstar also topped Billboard's 200 Albums chart with her debut album, "Camila." Selling 119,000 units in its first week of release, Camila's highly-anticipated solo debut has proven to be both a hit with critics and fans alike. "Camila" holds a strong 74 rating on Metacritic, with NME hailing the album as a "strong and surprisingly confident first impression."

