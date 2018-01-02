Whole30 Program Co-Creator Melissa Hartwig Shares Healthy Recipes For The New Year

New York Times best-selling author and co-creator of the Whole30 program, Melissa Hartwig, helps us reset our bodies in the new year with recipes from her new book ‘The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook: 150 Simply Delicious Everyday Recipes For Your Whole30.’ The cookbook and its companion book, ‘The Whole30 Day by Day: Your Daily Guide to Whole30 Success,’ are both available now.

Veggie Hash With Egg

A  combo  of  carrots,  parsnips,  red  onion,  and  mushrooms  spiced  with  cumin,  smoked  paprika,  and  chili  powder  provides  a  “nest”  for  eggs  roasted just until the whites are set. The yolks are still creamy and provide a rich “sauce” for the veggies.

 

SERVES 4

PREP: 15 minutes

ROAST: 30 minutes

TOTAL: 45 minutes

 

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

3 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped 

2 cups quartered button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 large eggs

2 to 3 tablespoons torn fresh cilantro

 

PLACE a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.

COMBINE the olive oil, carrots, parsnips, onion, mushrooms, garlic, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl; toss  to  coat.  Spread  the  vegetables  on  the  baking  pan.  Roast  for  20  minutes.

MAKE eight indentations  in  the  hash  and  carefully  break  an  egg  into  each  indentation.  Roast  until  the  egg  whites  are  set,  8  to  10  minutes  more. Top with the cilantro and serve.


Mexican Shrimp and Zoodle Soup

Chili  powder  has  a  slightly  higher  proportion  of  ground  chiles  to  other  ingredients—usually  cumin,  oregano,  and  garlic  powder—than  Mexican seasoning does, but otherwise, they are very much the same. Both work equally well in this zippy soup. 

SERVES 4

PREP: 10 minutes

COOK: 20 minutes

TOTAL: 30 minutes

 

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 large jalapeños, seeded and  finely chopped

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup Whole30-compliant tomato paste

1 tablespoon Whole30-compliant Mexican seasoning or chili powder

5 cups Whole30-compliant chicken broth 

1 pound peeled and deveined small shrimp (see Tip)

1 package (10.7 ounces) zucchini noodles; or 2 small zucchini, spiralized, long noodles snipped  if desired

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Chopped avocado

Lime wedges

 

HEAT the  olive  oil  in  a  4-quart  Dutch  oven  or  stockpot  over  medium  heat. Add the onion, jalapeños, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until  softened,  6  to  8  minutes.  Stir  in  the  tomato  paste  and  Mexican  seasoning.  Cook,  stirring,  for  1  minute.  Add  the  broth  and  bring  to  a  boil.

STIR in  the  shrimp  and  zucchini  noodles.  Cook  until  the  shrimp  are  opaque  and  the  zucchini  is  crisp-tender,  about  5  minutes.  Stir  in  the  chopped  cilantro.  Serve  the  soup  with  chopped  avocado  and  lime  wedges.

 

TIP: For an even easier dinner, buy cooked small shrimp: Add them after cooking the noodles for 3 minutes, and then cook for just a minute or two longer, until the shrimp are heated through.


Fajita Beef Skillet

All the flavors of traditional beef fajitas—sweet peppers, onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and cilantro come together in this dish that ingeniously swaps ground beef for the skirt or flank steak. Meat that doesn’t need slicing means dinner’s on the table that much faster!

 

SERVES 4

PREP: 20 minutes   

COOK: 10 minutes   

TOTAL: 30 minutes

 

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, coarsely chopped 

1 small red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 small yellow bell pepper, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¹⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 package (16 ounces) cauliflower crumbles, or 4 cups raw cauliflower rice

Diced avocado and/or diced fresh tomato (optional)

Lime wedges

 

In a large skillet, cook the beef over medium-high heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off any fat and transfer the beef to a bowl.

HEAT the olive oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, garlic, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the beef, chili pow-der,  cumin,  and  cayenne  and  heat  through  for  about  1  minute.  Stir  in  the lime juice. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the cilantro.

MEANWHILE, prepare  the  cauliflower  crumbles  according  to  the  pack-age directions.

SPOON the beef and vegetables over the cauliflower and top with avocado and/or tomato if desired; serve with lime wedges.

 

***All recipes excerpted from WHOLE30 FAST & EASY © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

