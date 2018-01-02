Whole30 Program Co-Creator Melissa Hartwig Shares Healthy Recipes For The New Year

Veggie Hash with Eggs

A combo of carrots, parsnips, red onion, and mushrooms spiced with cumin, smoked paprika, and chili powder provides a “nest” for eggs roasted just until the whites are set. The yolks are still creamy and provide a rich “sauce” for the veggies.

SERVES 4

PREP: 15 minutes

ROAST: 30 minutes

TOTAL: 45 minutes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

3 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 cups quartered button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 large eggs

2 to 3 tablespoons torn fresh cilantro

PLACE a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.

COMBINE the olive oil, carrots, parsnips, onion, mushrooms, garlic, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread the vegetables on the baking pan. Roast for 20 minutes.

MAKE eight indentations in the hash and carefully break an egg into each indentation. Roast until the egg whites are set, 8 to 10 minutes more. Top with the cilantro and serve.



