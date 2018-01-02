Whole30 Program Co-Creator Melissa Hartwig Shares Healthy Recipes For The New Year

New York Times best-selling author and co-creator of the Whole30 program, Melissa Hartwig, helps us reset our bodies in the new year with recipes from her new book ‘The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook: 150 Simply Delicious Everyday Recipes For Your Whole30.’ The cookbook and its companion book, ‘The Whole30 Day by Day: Your Daily Guide to Whole30 Success,’ are both available now.
Veggie Hash with Eggs
A combo of carrots, parsnips, red onion, and mushrooms spiced with cumin, smoked paprika, and chili powder provides a “nest” for eggs roasted just until the whites are set. The yolks are still creamy and provide a rich “sauce” for the veggies.
SERVES 4
PREP: 15 minutes
ROAST: 30 minutes
TOTAL: 45 minutes
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
3 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped
1 medium red onion, chopped
2 cups quartered button mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon coarse salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
8 large eggs
2 to 3 tablespoons torn fresh cilantro
PLACE a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.
COMBINE the olive oil, carrots, parsnips, onion, mushrooms, garlic, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread the vegetables on the baking pan. Roast for 20 minutes.
MAKE eight indentations in the hash and carefully break an egg into each indentation. Roast until the egg whites are set, 8 to 10 minutes more. Top with the cilantro and serve.
Mexican Shrimp and Zoodle Soup
Chili powder has a slightly higher proportion of ground chiles to other ingredients—usually cumin, oregano, and garlic powder—than Mexican seasoning does, but otherwise, they are very much the same. Both work equally well in this zippy soup.
SERVES 4
PREP: 10 minutes
COOK: 20 minutes
TOTAL: 30 minutes
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 large jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup Whole30-compliant tomato paste
1 tablespoon Whole30-compliant Mexican seasoning or chili powder
5 cups Whole30-compliant chicken broth
1 pound peeled and deveined small shrimp (see Tip)
1 package (10.7 ounces) zucchini noodles; or 2 small zucchini, spiralized, long noodles snipped if desired
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Chopped avocado
Lime wedges
HEAT the olive oil in a 4-quart Dutch oven or stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, jalapeños, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and Mexican seasoning. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the broth and bring to a boil.
STIR in the shrimp and zucchini noodles. Cook until the shrimp are opaque and the zucchini is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Serve the soup with chopped avocado and lime wedges.
TIP: For an even easier dinner, buy cooked small shrimp: Add them after cooking the noodles for 3 minutes, and then cook for just a minute or two longer, until the shrimp are heated through.
Fajita Beef Skillet
All the flavors of traditional beef fajitas—sweet peppers, onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and cilantro come together in this dish that ingeniously swaps ground beef for the skirt or flank steak. Meat that doesn’t need slicing means dinner’s on the table that much faster!
SERVES 4
PREP: 20 minutes
COOK: 10 minutes
TOTAL: 30 minutes
1 pound ground beef
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small red onion, coarsely chopped
1 small red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 small yellow bell pepper, coarsely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons chili powder
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¹⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 package (16 ounces) cauliflower crumbles, or 4 cups raw cauliflower rice
Diced avocado and/or diced fresh tomato (optional)
Lime wedges
In a large skillet, cook the beef over medium-high heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off any fat and transfer the beef to a bowl.
HEAT the olive oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, garlic, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the beef, chili pow-der, cumin, and cayenne and heat through for about 1 minute. Stir in the lime juice. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the cilantro.
MEANWHILE, prepare the cauliflower crumbles according to the pack-age directions.
SPOON the beef and vegetables over the cauliflower and top with avocado and/or tomato if desired; serve with lime wedges.
***All recipes excerpted from WHOLE30 FAST & EASY © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.