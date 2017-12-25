Will Smith Calls Out Wife Jada's Christmas Antics And Messes Up His Christmas Carols

Someone sound the Whoville meter — because Will Smith is the latest Christmas Grinch.
Will called out his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on Christmas Day for making their whole family wear ugly Christmas sweaters and sing Christmas carols while taking a sleigh ride. The 49-year-old actor was having none of the Christmas cheer and shared his disdain for Jada's merriment on his Instagram account.
In the first snap, he shared a picture of himself wearing his ugly Christmas sweater. He captioned the pic, "Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas… She's Doin' Too Much! And she’s just getting' Started."
Will also shared photos of the whole family wearing their Christmas sweaters. "Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start Itchin'! I'm starting to feel it already. @treysmith0011 we wish you were here," he wrote alongside the family pics.
In the first photo, he and Jada are posing with their two kids, Willow and Jaden. The other pic is of their entire extended family.
Then things get interesting when the "Men In Black" actor reveals Jada is making them take a Christmas sleigh ride. Will begrudgingly gets into the sleigh where he totally forgets the lyrics to "The 12 Days of Christmas" and swaps the lords of leaping for twins a 'twerkin.'"
Needless to say, this is one family holiday they won't soon forget. Happy holidays Smith family!