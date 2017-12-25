Will Smith Calls Out Wife Jada's Christmas Antics And Messes Up His Christmas Carols

Someone sound the Whoville meter — because Will Smith is the latest Christmas Grinch.

Will called out his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on Christmas Day for making their whole family wear ugly Christmas sweaters and sing Christmas carols while taking a sleigh ride. The 49-year-old actor was having none of the Christmas cheer and shared his disdain for Jada's merriment on his Instagram account.

In the first snap, he shared a picture of himself wearing his ugly Christmas sweater. He captioned the pic, "Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas… She's Doin' Too Much! And she’s just getting' Started."